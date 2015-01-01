Abstract

The Easter 2019 bombings in Sri Lanka signified how religious frictions could result in violence whose mental health impacts linger. Against the backdrop of nation-wide trauma due to a three-decade-long civil war and the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami, the mental health consequences of the bombings in the context of Sri Lanka's history remain unknown, and likely underdiagnosed and undertreated. In this philosophical exploration, a medical student of Sri Lankan descent grapples with these issues by untangling his own connections to the island.

