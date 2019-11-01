|
Fruhen LS, Griffin MA, Andrei DM. J. Saf. Res. 2019; 70: R1.
University of Western Australia, Business School, WA, Perth, Australia.
(Copyright © 2019, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
31848015
The Publisher regrets that this article is an accidental duplication of an article that has already been published in Journal of Safety Research, 68 (2019) 203–214, http://dx.doi.org/10.1016/j.jsr.2018.12.011. The duplicate article has therefore been withdrawn. The full Elsevier Policy on Article Withdrawal can be found at https://www.elsevier.com/about/our-business/policies/article-withdrawal.
