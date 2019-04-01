Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Traffic engineers require robust tools to assist with their day-to-day decision making, and there is no better example of this than traffic signal warrants. North American traffic signal warrant systems are lacking in how they incorporate motor-vehicle collisions from both a severity and prediction perspective. The objective of this study was to produce reliable collision costs for the development of improved traffic signal warrants that accounted for the variations in severity that practitioners should expect based on the characteristics of the intersection being studied.



METHOD: The primary data used for this analysis were from the National Automotive Sampling System (NASS) Crashworthiness Data System, with adjustments from the NASS General Estimates System and Fatality Accident Reporting System. Generalized ordered logit models were used to identify the most significant intersection characteristics, which were then used to segregate the data to determine expected the collision severity profiles and average costs of both casualty and total collisions at intersections.



RESULTS: The average collision at a signalized intersection was found have a lower severity than the average collision at a stop-controlled intersection. A combination of posted speed limit, urban/rural, and divided/undivided were identified as the most significant intersection characteristics in most cases and were used to delineate the data for developing collision cost estimates.



CONCLUSIONS: Posted speed limit, rural/urban land use, and the presence of divided approaches are intersection characteristics that traffic engineers can readily determine and/or control for that have significant effects on intersection collision severity. Practical applications: The collision costs produced through this process give traffic engineers a reliable estimate that can provide a more substantial foundation for justifying a proposed change in intersection traffic control.



Language: en