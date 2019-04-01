SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Sund B, Bonander C, Jakobsson N, Jaldell H. J. Saf. Res. 2019; 70: 39-47.

Affiliation

Economics, Karlstad Business School, Karlstad University, Karlstad, Sweden.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2019, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.jsr.2019.04.006

PMID

31848008

Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Fire and rescue services Syd, in the south of Sweden, started to conduct home fire and safety checks on a large scale in 2010. The goal was to reduce the damages from residential fires.

METHOD: We estimate the effects of the intervention on the incidence of residential fires and evaluate its economic effect. We use a difference-in-kinks design to analyze time-varying intervention effects and conduct a cost-benefit analysis for the economic evaluation.

RESULTS: The results demonstrate that fires and developed fires decrease by a maximum of approximately 6% and 8% per year (assuming 100% causality) and that the intervention has positive economic effects, with the benefits estimated to be maximum 8-11 times higher than the costs. Practical applications: The results should be valuable as input when deciding whether to implement home fire and safety checks elsewhere.

Copyright © 2019 Elsevier Ltd and National Safety Council. All rights reserved.


Language: en

Keywords

Cost–benefit analysis; Fire prevention; Public education; Residential fires; Smoke alarms

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print