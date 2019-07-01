|
Citation
Olandoski G, Bianchi A, Delhomme P. J. Saf. Res. 2019; 70: 233-241.
Affiliation
Ifsttar, AME-LPC, 25 allée des Marronniers, CS 90508, 78008 VERSAILLES Cedex, France. Electronic address: patricia.delhomme@ifsttar.fr.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2019, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
31848000
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: In Brazil, driver aggressiveness in road traffic is a critical issue and could be an important contributing factor to the high number of traffic accidents. Because no instruments are available in Portuguese to register driving aggressiveness or driving anger in Brazil, we adapted English instruments into the Brazilian context. The aims of this study were to provide a Brazilian adaptation of the Driving Anger Expression Inventory (DAX) and to try to validate it by testing its psychometric properties and investigating its relationships with risky driving behaviors (DBQ), road accidents, driving sensation seeking, and hostility.
Keywords
DAX; DBQ; DSSS; Driving behaviors; Hostility