Journal Article

Citation

Fruhen LS, Griffin MA, Andrei DM. J. Saf. Res. 2019; 70: 169-180.

Affiliation

University of Western Australia, Business School, WA, Perth, Australia.

Erratum On

J Safety Res 2019;70:R1.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2019, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.jsr.2018.12.009

PMID

31847992

Abstract

The Publisher regrets that this article is an accidental duplication of an article that has already been published in Journal of Safety Research, 68 (2019) 203-214, https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jsr.2018.12.011. The duplicate article has therefore been withdrawn. The full Elsevier Policy on Article Withdrawal can be found at https://www.elsevier.com/about/our-business/policies/article-withdrawal.

Copyright © 2019. Published by Elsevier Ltd.


Language: en
