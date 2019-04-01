SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Douglas MA, Swartz SM, Richey RG, Roberts MD. J. Saf. Res. 2019; 70: 1-11.

Affiliation

United States Air Force, Washington, DC, United States of America. Electronic address: matthew.roberts.2@us.af.mil.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2019, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.jsr.2019.04.003

PMID

31847984

Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Safety research in the U.S. motor carrier context remains important, as the trucking industry employs approximately 1.7 million large truck drivers. Drivers face many competing pressures in this unique high risk, high regulation, and low direct supervision context. They represent the cornerstone of safe carrier operations.

METHODS: Using a multi-theoretical approach, this study investigates how drivers' perceptions of carrier safety climate influence their safety-related attitudes and intentions.

RESULTS: Responses from nearly 1500 over the road drivers provide evidence that safety climate directly influences drivers' attitudes toward safety, safety norms, and driver risk avoidance, and indirectly influences drivers' intentions to commit unsafe acts. These findings replicate previous findings and also extend the nomological network of theory in this context, adding driver risk avoidance as a central factor to the driver safety theoretical framework. Additionally, carrier managers are encouraged to reflect on the study's evidence and pursue a better understanding of their drivers' risk perceptions and tolerance, while minimizing avoidable risk through prudent safety and operational policies, procedures, and processes. Future research in this area is highly encouraged.

Copyright © 2019 Elsevier Ltd and National Safety Council. All rights reserved.


Language: en

Keywords

Motor carrier safety; Risk avoidance; Safety climate; Safety management; Transportation safety

