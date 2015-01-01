SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Tullio V, Zerbo S, Lanzarone A, Spagnolo EV, Malta G, Argo A. Med. Leg. J. 2019; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Department PROMISE - Medico Legal Section, University of Palermo, Palermo, Italy.

(Copyright © 2019, Medico-Legal Society, Publisher Royal Society of Medicine Press)

10.1177/0025817219882169

31850830

Violence against women breaches women’s human rights and is a global public health issue that can cause devastating life-long damage. This study considers the characters of victims, abusers and traumatic bonding in heterosexual couples from a medico-legal and psycological standpoint. After considering the devastating effects on women’s health, and with the objective of preventing future violence, it illustrates the weaknesses and strengths of new Italian guidelines related to violence against women in emergency departments including the use of “Brief Risk Assessment for IPV in the Emergency Department – DA5”.

Keywords Intimate partner violence, physical–psychological violence, women’s health, Italian guidelines for emergency department, brief risk assessment


Language: en

