MMWR Morb. Mortal. Wkly. Rep. 2019; 68(19): 433.

(Copyright © 2019, (in public domain), Publisher U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)

10.15585/mmwr.mm6819a1

31851646

This year's Healthy and Safe Swimming Week theme, "Pool Chemistry for Healthy and Safe Swimming," focuses on preventing pool chemical injuries. Pool chemicals prevent the spread of germs that cause illnesses and disease outbreaks; however, these same chemicals can cause injuries if mishandled. Each year, an estimated 3,000-5,000 emergency department visits caused by pool chemical injuries (e.g., poisonings from inhalation or ingestion of pool chemicals and dermatitis or conjunctivitis from pool chemical splashes) occur in the United States.


