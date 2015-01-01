CONTACT US: Contact info
Citation
MMWR Morb. Mortal. Wkly. Rep. 2019; 68(10): 237.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2019, (in public domain), Publisher U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)
DOI
PMID
31851644
Abstract
Brain Injury Awareness Month, observed each March, was established 3 decades ago to educate the public about the incidence of brain injury and the needs of persons with brain injuries and their families (1). Caused by a bump, blow, or jolt to the head, or penetrating head injury, a traumatic brain injury (TBI) can lead to short- or long-term changes affecting thinking, sensation, language, or emotion.
Language: en