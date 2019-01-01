|
Hansen DA, Layton ME, Riedy SM, Van Dongen HP. Nat. Sci. Sleep 2019; 11: 401-410.
Department of Medical Education and Clinical Sciences, Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine, Washington State University, Spokane, WA, USA.
(Copyright © 2019, Dove Press)
31849552
PURPOSE: Individuals with primary insomnia frequently report cognitive impairment as a next-day consequence of disrupted sleep. Studies attempting to quantify daytime impairment objectively in individuals with insomnia have yielded mixed results, with evidence suggesting impairments in aspects of executive functioning but not psychomotor vigilance. It has been suggested that persons with insomnia may have latent performance deficits for which they would be able to compensate effectively under normal daytime circumstances - suggesting that any such deficits may be exposed through perturbation. In this context, we used a laboratory-based total sleep deprivation (TSD) paradigm to investigate psychomotor vigilance performance in individuals with chronic sleep-onset insomnia as compared to healthy normal controls. PARTICIPANTS AND METHODS: Fourteen participants, seven individuals with chronic sleep-onset insomnia (ages 24-40y) and seven age-matched, healthy normal sleepers completed a highly controlled in-laboratory study involving 38 h of TSD. A 10 min and a 3 min version of the psychomotor vigilance test (PVT) were administered every 3 h during TSD.
bedtime-specific hyperarousal; chronic insomnia; cognitive performance; extended wakefulness; primary insomnia; vulnerability to sleep loss