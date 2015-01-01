Abstract

To be able to respond appropriately and safely, nursing students must learn about the principles of triage and managing disasters. An accelerated bachelor of science in nursing program with limited resources (space and time) determined there was a need for education on these principles beyond the classroom and developed a mass casualty incident simulation for a small space and budget. Based on faculty and student evaluation, this activity was found to be effective in presenting and enhancing understanding of the principles for triage and disaster management as they relate to nursing.

