Screws S, Cason M. Nurs. Educ. Perspect. 2019; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Affiliation

About the Authors Sarah Screws, MSN, RN, is a simulation lab coordinator, Medical University of South Carolina College of Nursing, Charleston, South Carolina. Melanie Cason, PhD, RN, CNE, is director of simulation, Medical University of South Carolina College of Nursing. For more information, contact Sarah Screws at fath@musc.edu.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2019, National League for Nursing (USA))

DOI

10.1097/01.NEP.0000000000000600

PMID

31851136

Abstract

To be able to respond appropriately and safely, nursing students must learn about the principles of triage and managing disasters. An accelerated bachelor of science in nursing program with limited resources (space and time) determined there was a need for education on these principles beyond the classroom and developed a mass casualty incident simulation for a small space and budget. Based on faculty and student evaluation, this activity was found to be effective in presenting and enhancing understanding of the principles for triage and disaster management as they relate to nursing.


Language: en
