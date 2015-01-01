Abstract

Approximately 25 years ago, research teams from over 15 institutions came together to form a consortium to study the first wave of Early Head Start (EHS) programs in a randomized trial that came to be known rather prosaically as the Early Head Start Research and Evaluation Project (EHSREP). Although Mathematica Policy Research (MPR) had the primary contract for overseeing the randomization and national data collection, each of the research teams had formed a local research partnership with an EHS program in their area, and these programs from across the country made up most of the sites of the randomized trial. Each research team worked with MPR to handle data collection at their site and, in addition, proposed and conducted their own local study.



Over the years, the local research teams met with project officers and with MPR staff to plan and problem-solve (and argue about) the project at regularly scheduled meetings in Washington, DC. In addition, working groups of researchers with similar evaluation interests were formed to plan studies using common measures or constructs ...

