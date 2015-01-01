SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Hino P, Takahashi RF, Nichiata LYI, Apostólico MR, Taminato M, Fernandes H. Rev. Bras. Enferm. 2019; 72(Suppl 3): 343-347.

Affiliation

Universidade Federal de São Paulo. São Paulo, São Paulo, Brazil.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2019, Associacao Brasilerira de Enfermagem)

DOI

10.1590/0034-7167-2018-0463

PMID

31851272

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: present and discuss the potential use of the concept of vulnerability for the development of practices to address violence against children.

METHOD: this is a theoretical study that presents the characteristics of the phenomenon of violence against children, to which the concept of vulnerability is applied.

RESULTS: proposal of a framework for the analysis of violence against children in the perspective of vulnerability, creating individual and collective dimensions. Violence against children, when analyzed in the perspective of this concept, broadens the understanding of this phenomenon, as it exposes aspects and conditions from outside the family that are co-responsible for the occurrence of this phenomenon.

CONCLUSION: developing studies to identify the vulnerability of children to violence is essential for the development of practices to address this issue.


Language: pt
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print