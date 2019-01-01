|
Arbee F, Subramaney U. S. Afr. J. Psychiatry 2019; 25: e1338.
Department of Psychiatry, School of Clinical Medicine, Faculty of Health Sciences, University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg, South Africa.
(Copyright © 2019, South African Medical Association Health and Medical Publishing Group)
31850152
BACKGROUND: Absconding from psychiatric facilities, the aetiology and impact of which have major socio-economic implications, has a multifactorial aetiological basis. Absconding patients are at higher risk of self-harm, violence, non-adherence, relapses, substance use and negative media attention. Most health professionals associate absconding with the escape of potentially dangerous psychiatric patients. Absconding causes fear and uncertainty, and portrays psychiatric services negatively. Identification of potential absconders would assist with risk assessment and prevention.
abscond; absconder; absconding rate; escape; psychiatric facilities