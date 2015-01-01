SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Yadav T, Bhalerao G, Shyam AK. Top. Stroke Rehabil. 2019; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Affiliation

Neuro Physiotherapy Department, Sancheti Institute for Orthopaedics and Rehabilitation, Pune, India.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2019, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/10749357.2019.1658419

PMID

31847729

Abstract

Objective: The aim of this study was to find the factors associated with fear of falls in patients having chronic stroke.Methods: Inclusion criterion was subjects with cerebral stroke for more than 3 months. A structured interview of 82 subjects was conducted with a questionnaire with questions regarding personal factors such as gender, side affected, number of comorbidities, and setting of physical therapy sessions. Depression was assessed using Patient Health Questionnaire-9, lower extremity motor function was assessed using Fugl-Meyer scale, and functional mobility was assessed using Timed Up and Go. Chi-square analysis was done on the above factors to find significant factors followed by logistic regression of the factors found significant in Chi square.Results: Lower extremity Fugl-Meyer score was significantly associated with fear of falls (p value 0.047 with Odds ratio of 1.136, 95% CI 1.002-1.287) in patients having chronic stroke while treatment factors, such as setting of physical therapy sessions, and personal factors, such as gender, side affected, number of comorbidities, depression, functional mobility, or use of walking aid, were not found to have significant association.Conclusion: The lower extremity Fugl-Meyer score is associated with fear of falls in patients having chronic stroke.


Language: en

Keywords

Stroke; falls; fear; logistic regression; lower extremity; odds ratio

