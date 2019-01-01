|
Citation
Besharati MM, Tavakoli Kashani A, Li Z, Washington S, Prato CG. Accid. Anal. Prev. 2019; 136: e105394.
Affiliation
School of Civil Engineering, The University of Queensland, St Lucia, QLD 4072, Australia.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2019, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
31855712
Abstract
From 2005-2015, Iran has experienced a 41.3 % decrease in road fatalities and an 11.1 % increase in non-fatal injuries. However, the trend differs across Iran provinces, and hence identifying factors that relate to road fatality and injury counts is an essential tool for improving road safety management programs and policies in the provinces. In this study, a statistical model was developed within a Bayesian framework with the aim of examining the annual fatal and non-fatal injury counts in the provinces of Iran during the period 2005-2015. Specifically, a bivariate spatial negative binomial Bayesian model with random effects was specified and estimated to account for unobserved heterogeneity due to the simultaneity effect between fatal and non-fatal injuries, the presence of province-specific factors, and the spatial correlation between neighboring provinces. All the three effects were found to significantly relate to the frequency of both injury types.
Language: en
Keywords
Bayesian modelling; Fatal and non-fatal injury frequency; Simultaneous equations; Spatial effects; Speed camera