Kottenstette S, Segal R, Roeder V, Rochford H, Schnieders E, Bayman L, McKissic DA, Dahlberg GJ, Krewer R, Chambliss J, Theurer JL, Oral R. Child Abuse Negl. 2019; 101: e104327.

Carver College of Medicine, Department of Pediatrics, University of Iowa, 100 Hawkins Drive, Iowa City, IA, 52242, USA. Electronic address: resmiye-oral@uiowa.edu.

(Copyright © 2019, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.chiabu.2019.104327

31855665

BACKGROUND: Two-generational trauma-informed assessment (TIA) helps providers conduct holistic family well-being assessment (FWbA). This tool makes it possible to use families' trauma history in the case-finding process.

OBJECTIVE: This study compares the documentation and frequency of adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) and service referral rates for index children and their caretakers in two groups of families evaluated in a child abuse clinic (CAC). PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: The sample consisted of 364 children stratified into two groups: Group 1 - children seen in the CAC after implementation of FWbA in years 2014, 2015, 2016 and Group 2 - children seen in the CAC prior to implementation of FWbA in years 2011, 2012, 2013.

METHODS: Researchers utilized retrospective chart review method and analyzed data regarding ACEs and service referrals for patients and their caregivers.

RESULTS: Documentation of ACEs was higher in Group 1 for children (77.7 % vs 26.6 %,p <  0.0001) and caretakers (60.7 % vs 7.3 % p <  0.0001). Caretakers in Group 1 had a higher rate of four or more ACEs (47.0 % vs 5.1 % p <  0.001) while the increase for children was not statistically significant (61.4 % vs 51.1 %, p =  0.110). Both children and caretakers were referred to more services in Group 1 (2.7 + 1.5 vs 1.5 + 1.3, and 3.0 + 1.9 vs 1.2 + 1.2, respectively, p <  0.0001).

CONCLUSIONS: In families evaluated for child abuse and neglect, conducting TIA in addition to conventional psychosocial evaluation increased documentation regarding trauma history, which led to increased referral rates.

Adverse childhood experiences; Child abuse; Child neglect; Trauma; Trauma-informed assessment; Trauma-informed care

