Cui R, Fiske A. Clin. Gerontol. 2020; 43(1): 1-3.

Affiliation

Department of Psychology, West Virginia University, Morgantown, West Virginia, USA.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/07317115.2020.1690299

PMID

31854267

Abstract

Fellow clinical gerontologists, as you well know, suicide rates globally are higher among older men than in any other demographic group (World Health Organization, 2014). Nonetheless, most suicide-related research has focused on younger populations, with very few investigations examining suicide specifically in men. The Clinical Gerontologist has always had a focus on applied clinical research. The current collection of papers includes fresh ideas about risk factors for suicide in late life, which provide new targets for preventive efforts. The collection also offers innovative assessment and intervention strategies, including an intervention specifically designed for older men. We believe this special issue offers a reason for hope.

Language: en

Keywords

Suicide; aging; depression; mental health; older adults

