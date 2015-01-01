Abstract

Objectives. To investigate the psychometric properties of the five-item Suicidal Behaviors Questionnaire (SBQ-5) and the Geriatric Suicide Ideation Scale-Screen (GSIS-Screen, submitted) among community-residing middle-aged and older men.Methods. The SBQ-5 and GSIS-Screen were administered to 93 men, 55 years or older, who participated in an eligibility assessment (Time 1) for an upstream psychological intervention study to prevent the onset of suicide ideation among men struggling to transition to retirement. Eligible participants later completed the full GSIS and measures of depression and hopelessness at a pre-group assessment (Time 2).Results. The SBQ-5 was positively associated with the GSIS-Screen at the eligibility assessment. Internal consistency for both measures was low but acceptable. Time 1 scores on both screens predicted suicide ideation at Time 2, controlling for the intervening time lag and for baseline cognitive and physical functioning. Only the GSIS-Screen uniquely predicted future depression and hopelessness ratings.Conclusions. The SBQ-5 and the GSIS-Screen have acceptable psychometric properties among middle-aged and older community-residing men; the GSIS-Screen is more closely associated with later-life suicide risk factors.Clinical Implications. Brief screening tools may be of use in effectively identifying suicide ideation in community-residing middle-aged and older men.

