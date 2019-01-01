Abstract

Background: The introduction of the diagnosis of complex posttraumatic stress disorder (CPTSD) by ICD-11 is a turning point in the field of traumatic stress studies. It's therefore important to examine the validity of CPTSD in refugee groups exposed to complex trauma (CT) defined as a repeated, prolonged, interpersonal traumatic event. Objective: The objective of this study was to compare DSM-5 and ICD-11 post-traumatic stress disorder diagnoses and to evaluate the discriminant validity of ICD-11 PTSD and CPTSD constructs in a sample of treatment-seeking refugees living in Italy. Method: The study sample included 120 treatment-seeking African refugees living in Italy. All participants were survivors of at least one CT. PTSD and CPTSD diagnoses were assessed according to both DSM-5 and ICD-11 criteria. Results: Findings revealed that 79% of the participants met the DSM-5 criteria for PTSD, 38% for ICD-11 PTSD and 30% for ICD-11 CPTSD. Generally, ICD-11 CPTSD items evidenced strong sensitivity and negative predictive power, low specificity and positive predictive power. Latent class analysis results identified two distinct groups: (1) a PTSD class, (2) a CPTSD class. None of the demographic and trauma-related variables analysed was significantly associated with diagnostic group. On the other hand, the months spent in Italy were significantly associated with PCL-5 score. Conclusions: Findings extend the current evidence base to support the discriminant validity of PTSD and CPTSD amongst refugees exposed to torture and other gross violations of human rights. The results suggest also that, in the post-traumatic phase, the time spent in a 'safe place' condition contributes to improve the severity of post-traumatic symptomatology, but neither this variable nor other socio-demographic factors seem to contribute to the emergence of complex PTSD. Further investigations are needed to clarify which specific vulnerability factors influence the development of PTSD or CPTSD in refugees exposed to complex trauma.



© 2019 The Author(s). Published by Informa UK Limited, trading as Taylor & Francis Group.

Language: en

Antecedentes: La introducción del diagnóstico del trastorno de estrés postraumático complejo (TEPT-C) por la CIE-11 es un punto de inflexión en el campo de los estudios del estrés traumático. Por lo tanto, es importante examinar la validez del TEPT-C en los grupos de refugiados expuestos a un trauma complejo (TC) definido como un evento traumático interpersonal prolongado y repetido.Objetivo: El objetivo de este estudio fue comparar los diagnósticos de trastorno de estrés postraumático del DSM-5 y la CIE-11 y evaluar la validez discriminante de los constructos del TEPT y TEPT-C de la CIE-11 en una muestra de refugiados en busca de tratamiento que viven en Italia.Método: La muestra del estudio incluyó a 120 refugiados africanos que buscan tratamiento y que viven en Italia. Todos los participantes fueron sobrevivientes de al menos un TC. Los diagnósticos de TEPT y TEPT-C se evaluaron de acuerdo con los criterios del DSM-5 y de la CIE-11.Resultados: Los hallazgos muestran que el 79% de los participantes cumplieron con los criterios del DSM-5 para el TEPT, el 38% para el TEPT de la CIE-11 y el 30% para el TEPT-C de la CIE-11. En general, los ítems de TEPT-C de la CIE-11 evidenciaron una fuerte sensibilidad y poder predictivo negativo, baja especificidad y poder predictivo positivo. Los resultados del análisis de clase latente identificaron dos grupos distintos: (1) grupo de TEPT, (2) grupo de TEPT-C. Ninguna de las variables demográficas y relacionadas con el trauma analizadas se asoció significativamente con el grupo de diagnóstico. Por otro lado, los meses pasados en Italia se asociaron significativamente con la puntuación de PCL-5.Conclusiones: Los hallazgos amplían la base de evidencia actual para apoyar la validez discriminante del TEPT y el TEPT-C entre los refugiados expuestos a tortura y otras violaciones graves de los derechos humanos. Los resultados sugieren también que, en la fase postraumática, el tiempo pasado en una condición de "lugar seguro" contribuye a mejorar la gravedad de la sintomatología postraumática, pero ni esta variable ni otros factores sociodemográficos parecen contribuir a la aparición del TEPT-C. Se necesitan más investigaciones para aclarar qué factores de vulnerabilidad específicos influyen en el desarrollo de TEPT o TEPT-C en los refugiados expuestos a trauma complejo.

Language: es

背景: ICD-11引入复杂性创伤后应激障碍 (CPTSD) 诊断是创伤应激研究领域的一个转折点。因此, 考查CPTSD在遭受复杂性创伤 (CT) 的难民群体中的有效性很重要, 这些创伤被定义为反复, 长期, 人际间的创伤事件。目标: 本研究旨在比较DSM-5和ICD-11创伤后应激障碍的诊断, 并评估ICD-11 PTSD和CPTSD对在意大利寻求治疗的难民样本中的判别有效性。方法: 研究样本包括120名在意大利居住的寻求治疗的非洲难民。所有参与者均为至少经历过一次CT的幸存者。根据DSM-5和ICD-11标准评估PTSD和CPTSD诊断。结果: 结果显示, 有79％的参与者符合PTSD的DSM-5标准, 38％符合ICD-11的 PTSD, 30％符合ICD-11 的CPTSD。总体上, ICD-11 CPTSD项目具有较强的敏感性和阴性预测能力, 而具有较低特异性和阳性预测能力。潜在类别分析结果确定了两个不同的组别: (1) PTSD类, (2) CPTSD类。分析的人口统计学和创伤相关变量均与诊断组无显著相关。另一方面, 在意大利度过的月份数目与PCL-5得分显著相关。结论: 研究结果扩展了当前的证据基础, 以支持在遭受折磨和其他人权被严重侵的难民中PTSD和CPTSD的判别有效性。该结果还表明, 在创伤后阶段, 处于'安全场所'环境中的时间有助于改善创伤后症状的严重程度, 但该变量或其他社会人口统计学因素似乎均未助长复杂性PTSD的出现。需要进一步考查以弄清哪些特殊的脆弱性因素会影响遭受复杂性创伤的难民中PTSD或CPTSD的发展。.

Language: zh