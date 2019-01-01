Abstract

Background: Refugees with prolonged and repeated experiences of trauma, often in combination with post-migration living difficulties, are subjected to severe levels of stress and stress-related ill health, including post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Physical activity (PA) is well-established as an effective stress reliever. However, the effect of PA and exercise has received scarce attention in the context of PTSD, and particularly in the field of refugees' health. Objective: The objective of this study was to explore the experience of participation in PA and exercise as part of the treatment for trauma-afflicted refugees. Method: An explorative qualitative research design was used. Six focus group discussions were conducted with 33 female and male participants that had experience of group-based PA and exercise treatment. The gathered data was analysed by qualitative content analysis. Results: The analysis resulted in one over-arching theme reflecting the participants overall experience of PA and exercise as a process of building resilience. Participants experienced improvements in both physical and mental health domains. Increased self-awareness and self-confidence were seen as additional important benefits, and the interruption of daily stressors provided a sense of relief and recovery. The treatment group settings were experienced as becoming a vehicle for overcoming social fear and isolation, which also carried an empowering and strength-building impact over to participants' family life and social relationships. Treatment characteristics were experienced as highly supportive and often referred to as the basis of other positive experiences and perceived health benefits. Conclusions: The result of this study outlines a detailed account of trauma-afflicted refugees' experiences and preferences of PA and exercise-based treatment from a broad range of perspectives. These findings provide a starting point for future research in this field and indicate a particular need for both research and intervention development to include the real-life impact of participating in such treatments.



Language: en

Antecedentes: Los refugiados que presentar experiencias traumáticas prolongadas y repetidas, a menudo en combinación con dificultades de vida post migratorias, están sometidos a niveles severos de estrés y de mala salud relacionada con el estrés, incluido el trastorno de estrés postraumático (TEPT). La actividad física (PA por sus siglas en inglés) es una manera bien establecida y efectiva de aliviar el estrés. Sin embargo, el efecto de la PA y el ejercicio ha recibido escasa atención en el contexto del TEPT, particularmente en el campo de la salud de refugiados.Objetivo: el objetivo de este estudio fue explorar la experiencia de participación en PA y ejercicio como parte del tratamiento en refugiados afectados por el trauma.Método: se utilizó un diseño de investigación exploratoria cualitativa. Se condujeron discusiones en 6 grupos focales con 33 participantes femeninos y masculinos que habían experimentado el tratamiento de PA y ejercicio. Los datos recolectados fueron analizados por un análisis de contenido cualitativo.Resultados: Los análisis resultaron en una temática general que reflejaba la experiencia global de los participantes de la PA y el ejercicio como un proceso de construcción de resiliencia. Los participantes experimentaron mejoría en dominios tanto de salud mental como física. El incremento de la auto-conciencia y la confianza en sí mismo fueron vistos como beneficios adicionales importantes, y la interrupción de estresores diarios llevó a un sentimiento de alivio y recuperación. El setting de tratamiento grupal fue experimentado como un vehículo para superar el miedo social y el aislamiento, lo que llevó a un impacto de empoderamiento y construcción de fortaleza en la vida familiar y relaciones sociales de los participantes. Las características del tratamiento fueron experimentadas como de alto nivel de apoyo y en muchas ocasiones referida como la base de otras experiencias positivas y beneficios de salud percibidos.Conclusiones: El resultado de este estudio destaca un relato detallado de las experiencias y preferencias de refugiados afectados por el trauma en los tratamientos basados en PA y ejercicio desde un rango amplio de perspectivas. Estos hallazgos proveen de un punto de partida para investigación futura en este campo e indica una particular necesidad tanto para investigación como para el desarrollo de intervenciones para incluir el impacto en la vida real de participar en tales tratamientos.

Language: es

背景: 长期, 反复遭受常与移民后生存困境联合发生创伤的难民, 经历着严重的应激及应激相关健康不良, 包括创伤后应激障碍 (PTSD) 。进行体育锻炼 (PA) 是公认的有效缓解压力的方法。但是, 在创伤后应激障碍的背景下, 尤其是在难民的健康领域, 体育锻炼与运动的效果仍鲜为人知。目标: 本研究旨在探讨参与PA及运动作为对遭受创伤难民治疗的一部分的体验。方法: 使用了探索性定性研究设计。与33位有过团体PA与运动治疗经历的男女参与者进行了六次焦点小组讨论。通过定性内容分析对收集到的数据进行分析。结果: 分析得出的总体主题反映了参与者将PA与运动的整体体验作为培养心理韧性的过程。参与者在躯体和精神健康领域都得到了改善。增强的自我意识和自信心被视为额外的重要好处, 而日常应激源的中断提供了一种缓解和恢复感。治疗组的设定已成为克服社交恐惧感与隔离的工具, 这也给参与者的家庭生活和社会关系带来了赋权和建立力量的影响。体验者认为治疗的特点是具有高度支持性, 且常称其为其他积极体验和可感知健康益处的基础。结论: 本研究的结果概述了遭受创伤难民的详细经历, 也从广泛的视角表达了对PA与运动治疗的偏好。这些发现为该领域的未来研究提供了起点, 并为开发研究和干预措施指明了特定需求, 以涵盖参与此类治疗对现实生活的影响。.

Language: zh