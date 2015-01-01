|
Citation
|
Kim YK, Yu M, Cronley C, Yang M. Int. J. Adolesc. Med. Health 2019; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
Louisiana State University, School of Social Work, Baton Rouge, LA, USA.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2019, Freund Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
31855564
|
Abstract
|
Background and objectives Little research has examined how different types of peer victimization (i.e. school bullying, cyber-bullying, and physical and sexual dating violence) predict sexual risk behaviors and how depression may mediate the relationship of such behaviors with types of peer victimization. Few works have investigated gender differences in these direct and indirect associations as well. This study, therefore, examined gender differences in the direct and indirect associations among four types of peer victimization, depression, and sexual risk behaviors in United States (US) high school students.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
cyber-bullying; depression; peer victimization; physical dating violence; school bullying; sexual dating violence; sexual risk behavior