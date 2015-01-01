|
Bowers ME, Reider LB, Morales S, Buzzell GA, Miller N, Troller-Renfree SV, Pine DS, Henderson HA, Fox NA. J. Abnorm. Child Psychol. 2019; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Department of Human Development and Quantitative Methodology, University of Maryland, College Park, MD, USA.
(Copyright © 2019, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
31853719
Social anxiety typically emerges by adolescence and is one of the most common anxiety disorders. Many clinicians and researchers utilize the Screen for Child Anxiety Related Disorders (SCARED) to quantify anxiety symptoms, including social anxiety, throughout childhood and adolescence. The SCARED can be administered to both children and their parents, though reports from each informant tend to only moderately correlate. Here, we investigated parent-child concordance on the SCARED in a sample of adolescents (N = 360, Mage = 13.2) using a multi-trait multi-method (MTMM) model. Next, in a selected sample of the adolescents, we explored relations among child report, parent report, and latent social anxiety scores with two laboratory tasks known to elicit signs of social anxiety in the presence of unfamiliar peers: a speech task and a "Get to Know You" task.
Anxiety; Child report; Parent report; SCARED; Social anxiety