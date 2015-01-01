|
Citation
|
Young SR, Azari S, Becker WC, Edelman EJ, Liebschutz JM, Roy P, Starrels JL, Merlin JS. J. Addict. Med. 2019; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
Department of Social Work, College of Community and Public Affairs, Binghamton University, Binghamton, NY (SRY); University of California, San Francisco, CA (SA); VA Connecticut Healthcare System, West Haven, CT (WCB); Yale School of Medicine, New Haven, CT (WCB, EJE); University of Pittsburgh Department of Medicine, Pittsburgh, PA (JML, JSM); Boston Medical Center, Boston University School of Medicine, Boston, MA (PR); Albert Einstein College of Medicine and Montefiore Medical Center, Bronx, NY (JLS).
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2019, American Society of Addiction Medicine, Publisher Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
31855919
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Long-term opioid therapy (LTOT) is commonly prescribed for chronic pain, despite risks such as opioid use disorder (OUD) and overdose. Caring for patients on LTOT can be difficult, given lack of evidence about assessment of challenging behaviors among patients on LTOT. To develop this evidence, a critical first step is to systematically identify the common and challenging behaviors that primary care providers encounter among patients on LTOT, and also to highlight to diverse range of behaviors encountered.
Language: en