SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Walker J. Nurs. Older People 2019; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Affiliation

Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust, Nottingham, England.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2019, RCN Publishing)

DOI

10.7748/nop.2019.e1153

PMID

31854161

Abstract

Osteoporosis is a chronic skeletal condition characterised by low bone mass and microarchitectural deterioration of the bones that disproportionately affects older people. Older people with osteoporosis are at increased risk of sustaining fragility fractures, and this risk is compounded by factors such as falls and frailty. Fragility fractures can have several physical and psychological effects, potentially affecting an older person's quality of life and reducing their life expectancy. Therefore, it is important that nurses can identify individuals at risk of osteoporosis and recognise the factors that may predict fragility fractures. This article outlines the main risk factors for osteoporosis and details the assessment and management of patients with this condition. It also explains the pharmacological interventions and lifestyle changes that can reduce the risk of fragility fractures in older people with osteoporosis.

© 2019 RCN Publishing Company Ltd. All rights reserved. Not to be copied, transmitted or recorded in any way, in whole or part, without prior permission of the publishers.


Language: en

Keywords

falls; frailty; health promotion; management; musculoskeletal pain; nutrition; older people; pain; prevention; public health; risk assessment; risk factors; vitamins

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print