Citation
Aza A, Verdugo MÁ, Orgaz MB, Fernández M, Amor AM. Qual. Life Res. 2019; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
Institute on Community Integration (INICO), University of Salamanca, Salamanca, Spain.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2019, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
31853880
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: The disability and resulting dependence after acquired brain injury (ABI) significantly reduces quality of life (QoL), making the correct assessment of QoL important. However, the instruments currently used to assess QoL are either reductionist, including only health-related aspects, or, like the CAVIDACE scale, are based on multidimensional models but ignore the individual's perspective. Therefore, the purpose of this study is to validate the self-report version of the CAVIDACE scale.
Language: en
Keywords
|
Acquired brain injury; CAVIDACE Scale; Psychometric properties; Quality of life; Self-report