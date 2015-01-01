|
Citation
|
Sharma B, Changoor AT, Monteiro L, Colella B, Green REA. Syst. Rev. 2019; 8(1): e332.
|
Affiliation
|
Department of Psychiatry, University of Toronto, 550 University Avenue, Toronto, ON, M5G2A2, Canada. Robin.Green@uhn.ca.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2019, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
31852523
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Our understanding of recovery after moderate-to-severe traumatic brain injury (TBI) has shifted. Until recently, it was presumed that following a period of acute neurological vulnerability, the brain remained stable in the chronic stages of injury. However, recent research has shown neurodegeneration in the chronic stages of moderate-to-severe TBI, challenging the assumption of neurological stability. While there is extensive evidence that neurodegeneration occurs, debate remains regarding the scale and timing. This systematic review will evaluate the scale and timelines of neurodegeneration in adult patients with moderate-to-severe TBI.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
MRI; Neurodegeneration; Neuroimaging; Rehabilitation; TBI; Traumatic brain injury