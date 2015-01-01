SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Deckert A. Violence Against Women 2019; ePub(ePub): 1077801219886379.

Auckland University of Technology, New Zealand.

(Copyright © 2019, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/1077801219886379

31852397

Indigenous women constitute the fastest growing segment of the prison population. Women inside have disproportionately experienced childhood sexual abuse (CSA). A key protective factor against CSA is living with both biological parents. Imprisonment removes fathers from daughters' homes. Yet, the link between male incarceration and girls' risk of CSA remains unexamined. A quantitative exploration of this risk in Aotearoa New Zealand, indicates that the disproportionate incarceration of Māori fathers in the 1980s exposed Māori daughters to a 5.5 times greater CSA risk. A theory of sexual structural violence through male mass incarceration may help explain high CSA victimization rates among Māori girls and incarcerated women, and the sudden increase of young Indigenous women behind bars. More qualitative research is required to verify this empirical exploration.


Language: en

Indigenous peoples; Māori; childhood sexual abuse; female imprisonment; mass incarceration

