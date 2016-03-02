|
Citation
|
de Girolamo G, Carrà G, Fangerau H, Ferrari C, Gosek P, Heitzman J, Salize H, Walker M, Wancata J, Picchioni M. BMC Psychiatry 2019; 19(1): e410.
|
Affiliation
|
Department of Forensic and Neurodevelopmental Science, Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology and Neuroscience, King's College London, London, UK.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2019, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
31856767
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: The link between schizophrenia spectrum disorders (SSD) and violence is a core issue for most forensic psychiatric services. However, the drivers of violence in this population remain unclear, and, to date tools to predict violence risk have a range of limitations. Perhaps because of this uncertainty about the nature of violence risk, treatment programmes and care pathways for mentally disordered offenders vary substantially across the European Union, and differences in legal and policy frameworks are highly relevant.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Forensic psychiatry; HCR-20; Risk assessment; Schizophrenia; Social cognition; Violence