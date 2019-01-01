SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Azami-Aghdash S, Abolghasem Gorji H, Derakhshani N, Sadeghi-Bazargani H. Bull. Emerg. Trauma 2019; 7(4): 390-398.

Road Traffic Injury Research Center, Tabriz University of Medical Sciences, Tabriz, Iran.

(Copyright © 2019, Trauma Reseach Center, Shiraz University of Medical Sciences)

10.29252/beat-070408

31858002

PMC6911722

OBJECTIVE: To identify the barriers to and facilitators of the prevention of road traffic accidents (RTIs) in Iran.

METHODS: In this qualitative study 42 key stakeholders and experts in the field of traffic injuries in Iran were selected based on purpose and theoretical sampling to reach informational saturation. Their views concerning barriers to and facilitators of the prevention of traffic injuries in Iran were studied using semi-structured interviews. Data were analyzed using Content Analysis method.

RESULTS: Five themes were identified: structural barriers, organizational barriers and planning, socio-cultural barriers, scientific barriers, and inter-sector barriers and 22 sub-themes were extracted. The lack of lead agency, which was among structural barriers, was selected as the main barrier. The five general facilitators included: sensitization of society and authorities, improving the resources and infrastructure (software and hardware), increasing the attention to safety of vehicles and roads, increasing the information and awareness, and use of expert manpower. The sensitization of society and authorities was selected as the most important facilitator.

CONCLUSION: According to the key experts, the barriers of policy changes to prevent the RTIs are more numerous than its facilitators. Therefore, planning and paying more attention to removing these barriers and promoting the facilitators seems necessary to reduce RTIs. Having a lead agency in this regard should be the highest priority.

Barriers; Facilitators.; Prevention; Road traffic injuries

