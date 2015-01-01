SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Griffiths N, Mazzucchelli TG, Skinner S, Kane RT, Breen LJ. Death Stud. 2019; ePub(ePub): 1-11.

Affiliation

School of Psychology, Curtin University, Perth, Australia.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2019, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/07481187.2019.1702121

PMID

31858883

Abstract

We assessed the acceptability and effectiveness of a new childhood bereavement service known as Lionheart Camp for Kids. Using a pre-post-follow-up design, data pertaining to 12 bereaved children (aged 5-12 years) and their primary caregivers were obtained.

RESULTS showed that caregivers reported decreases in children's peer relationship problems, improvements in parental consistency, and reductions in coercive parenting, and there was a trend toward lower self-reported grief by the children. Caregivers were highly satisfied with the program. There is a need for a wait-list or randomized controlled trial over a longer time period to determine the full benefits of the camp.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print