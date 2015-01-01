Abstract

We assessed the acceptability and effectiveness of a new childhood bereavement service known as Lionheart Camp for Kids. Using a pre-post-follow-up design, data pertaining to 12 bereaved children (aged 5-12 years) and their primary caregivers were obtained.



RESULTS showed that caregivers reported decreases in children's peer relationship problems, improvements in parental consistency, and reductions in coercive parenting, and there was a trend toward lower self-reported grief by the children. Caregivers were highly satisfied with the program. There is a need for a wait-list or randomized controlled trial over a longer time period to determine the full benefits of the camp.

Language: en