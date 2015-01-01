|
Griffiths N, Mazzucchelli TG, Skinner S, Kane RT, Breen LJ. Death Stud. 2019; ePub(ePub): 1-11.
School of Psychology, Curtin University, Perth, Australia.
(Copyright © 2019, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
31858883
We assessed the acceptability and effectiveness of a new childhood bereavement service known as Lionheart Camp for Kids. Using a pre-post-follow-up design, data pertaining to 12 bereaved children (aged 5-12 years) and their primary caregivers were obtained.
Language: en