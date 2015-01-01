Abstract

In the process of coal mining, the abnormal gushing of hydrogen sulphide in mines poses a major threat to the health of coal miners and the safe production of mines, as these types of accidents have occurred in many coal-producing countries. China is the largest coal producer and consumer in the world and is one of the countries that are substantially affected by hydrogen sulphide in mines. Based on the existing studies, many investigators in China have conducted research on the actual situation in China and obtained some results. This paper summarizes the previous findings and the current status of hydrogen sulphide in Chinese mines, and predicts the direction of future development. In this paper, we discuss the cause, abnormal distribution, abnormal gushing and prevention and control measures for hydrogen sulphide in mines. In addition, this paper also evaluates the impact of the hydrogen sulphide in mines on the environment and health. This paper outlines a systematic research framework regarding hydrogen sulphide in mines and assesses the interrelationship between subtopics within this system framework. Currently, the scientific research on hydrogen sulphide in mines is not sufficient to meet the needs of the affected individuals Therefore, researchers must increase their efforts in this area to jointly address the challenge of analysing hydrogen sulphide in mines. In addition, we hope that this paper will provide some guidance for the study of hydrogen sulphide in mines.

