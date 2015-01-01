Abstract

These practical recommendations highlight important contents of the S2e guideline Diabetes and Road Traffic/Diabetes und Straßenverkehr, 1st edition 2017 – AWMF register no. 057–026, printed in Diabetologie und Stoffwechsel 2018; 13(01): 54–97, DOI: 10.1055/s-0043–124953. The guideline is available online at ://www.deutsche-diabetes-gesellschaft.de/filead- min/Redakteur/Leitlinien/Evidenzbasierte_Leitlinien/2017/Leitli nie_S2e_Diabetes_und_Straßenverkehr_Endfassung.pdf. The long version of the guideline is binding and includes all appendices and literature references as well as the methodology report of the standardised literature search.



The guideline was published by the German Diabetes Society/Deutsche Diabetes Gesellschaft (DDG) with the participation of: Social Affairs Committee of the German Diabetes Society/Ausschuss Soziales der Deutschen Diabetes Gesellschaft, Diabetes and the Eye Working Group/AG Diabetes und Auge, German Society for General and Family Medicine/Deutsche Gesellschaft für Allgemeinmedizin und Familienmedizin (DEGAM), German Society for Occupational and Environmental Medicine/Deutsche Gesellschaft für Arbeitsmedizin und Umweltmedizin (DGAUM), German Ophthalmological Society/ Deutsche Ophthalmologische Gesellschaft (DOG), German Society for Psychology/Deutsche Gesellschaft für Psychologie (DGP), German Society for Transport Medicine/Deutsche Gesellschaft für Verkehrsmedizin (DGVM), German Society for Traffic Psychology/ Deutsche Gesellschaft für Verkehrspsychologie (DGVP), Association of Diabetes Consultancy and Professional Training in Germany/Verband der Diabetes-Beratungs- und Schulungsberufe in Deutschland e. V. (VDBD), German Diabetic Association/Deutscher Diabetiker Bund (DDB), German Diabetes Federation/ Deutsche Diabetes Föderation (DDF) and German Diabetes Aid - People with Diabetes/Deutsche Diabetes Hilfe – Menschen mit Diabetes (DDH-M).





