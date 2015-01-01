SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Mohapatra SSD, Das J, Bhattacharjee H. Indian J. Ophthalmol. 2020; 68(1): 219-221.

Affiliation

Medical Director, Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya, Guwahati, Assam, India.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Medknow Publications)

DOI

10.4103/ijo.IJO_569_19

PMID

31856530

Abstract

Penetrating orbitocranial injuries can present with foreign body/bodies (FBs) lodged in eye, orbit, and/or brain. But limited literatures are available about FBs lodged partly in orbit and partly intracranially. Here, we present a rare case of orbitocranial wooden FB impacted in right palpebral aperture extending intracranially following accidental fall from height. Unexpectedly, the patient himself removed the FB in fully conscious and oriented state while waiting for neurosurgical intervention, later completely recovered under observation and antibiotic prophylaxis. Therefore, it is important to have high suspicion of intracranial extension in impacted orbital FBs and a team approach for managing such cases.


Language: en

Keywords

Accidental; intracranially; orbit; orbitocranial wooden [bamboo] foreign body; penetrating orbitocranial injuries

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print