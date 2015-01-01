Abstract

PURPOSE: Corneal foreign bodies (CFBs) due to occupational exposure have been largely ignored in Indian literature, especially nonmetal workers. Our study looks at a broad range of occupations and settings that contribute to CFB in our local Indian population. THE STUDY OBJECTIVE WAS TO: determine the occupations, level of education and demographics of patients presenting with CFB acquired during occupational work.



METHODS: Prospective hospital-based study at a tertiary eye hospital in Gurgaon, Haryana, India, within duration of 9 months. Patients presenting with CFB were asked a set of questions relating to their occupation, level of education, understanding of the potential complications of CFB, and demographics.



RESULTS: A total of 83 patients were included in the study. CFB were attributed only to males. 66% of patients were in the age group of 14--29 years. 30% of patients were in the age group 30--44 years and 4% of patients were between 45 and 60 years old. The metal work industry was responsible for 47% of presentations. The construction industry was responsible for 27% of presentations. Electricians and carpenters combined were responsible for 10% of presentations and 17% of presentations occurred in other sectors.



CONCLUSION: CFB occur across a number of occupations in the construction industry, not just metallic workers. Among a population that is generally poorly educated and have nominal understanding of the impact that CFB can have on vision, occupational hazard education is necessary to address this problem.

Language: en