Citation
Agrawal C, Girgis S, Sethi A, Sethi V, Konale M, Lokwani P, Sethi R. Indian J. Ophthalmol. 2020; 68(1): 54-57.
Affiliation
Department of Community Ophthalmology, Arunodaya Deseret Eye Hospital, Gurgaon, Haryana, India.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Medknow Publications)
DOI
PMID
31856466
Abstract
PURPOSE: Corneal foreign bodies (CFBs) due to occupational exposure have been largely ignored in Indian literature, especially nonmetal workers. Our study looks at a broad range of occupations and settings that contribute to CFB in our local Indian population. THE STUDY OBJECTIVE WAS TO: determine the occupations, level of education and demographics of patients presenting with CFB acquired during occupational work.
Language: en
Keywords
Corneal foreign body; corneal trauma; foreign body; metallic foreign body; occupational injury