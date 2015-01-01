SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Li X, Cao H, Zhou N, Mills-Koonce R. J. Homosex. 2019; ePub(ePub): ePub.

School of Education, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA.

(Copyright © 2019, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/00918369.2019.1705671

31860388

Based on a geographically and socioeconomically diverse sample of 144 same-sex couples and using a dyadic approach (i.e., the Actor-Partner Interdependence Mediation Model [APIMeM] with interchangeable dyads), this study examined the association between internalized homophobia and same-sex relationship quality, and also tested the potential mediating role of intimate partner violence perpetration in this association.

RESULTS indicated that individuals' own and their partners' psychological violence perpetration mediated the negative associations from individuals' own internalized homophobia to individuals' own and their partner's relationship quality. Such findings contribute to the understanding of mechanisms underlying the harmful effects of sexual minority stressors for same-sex relationship well-being. Implications for interventions were also discussed.


APIMeM with interchangeable dyads; LGBT; internalized homophobia; intimate partner violence; same-sex relationship quality

