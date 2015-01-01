|
Citation
|
Li X, Cao H, Zhou N, Mills-Koonce R. J. Homosex. 2019; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
School of Education, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2019, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
31860388
|
Abstract
|
Based on a geographically and socioeconomically diverse sample of 144 same-sex couples and using a dyadic approach (i.e., the Actor-Partner Interdependence Mediation Model [APIMeM] with interchangeable dyads), this study examined the association between internalized homophobia and same-sex relationship quality, and also tested the potential mediating role of intimate partner violence perpetration in this association.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
APIMeM with interchangeable dyads; LGBT; internalized homophobia; intimate partner violence; same-sex relationship quality