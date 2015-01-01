Abstract

Given the worldwide adverse impact of traumatic brain injury (TBI) on the human population, its diagnosis and prediction are of utmost importance. Historically, many studies have focused on associating head kinematics to brain injury risk. Recently, there has been a push towards using computationally expensive finite element (FE) models of the brain to create tissue deformation metrics of brain injury. Here, we develop a new brain injury metric, the Brain Angle Metric (BAM), based on the dynamics of a 3 degree-of-freedom lumped parameter brain model. The brain model is built based on the measured natural frequencies of an FE brain model simulated with live human impact data. We show it can be used to rapidly estimate peak brain strains experienced during head rotational accelerations that cause mild TBI. On our dataset, the simplified model correlates with peak principal FE strain (R2=0.82). Further, coronal and axial brain model displacement correlated with fiber-oriented peak strain in the corpus callosum (R2=0.77). Our proposed injury metric BAM uses the maximum angle predicted by our brain model and is compared against a number of existing rotational and translational kinematic injury metrics on a dataset of head kinematics from 27 clinically diagnosed injuries and 887 non-injuries. We found that BAM performed comparably to peak angular acceleration, translational acceleration, and angular velocity in classifying injury and non-injury events. Metrics which separated time traces into their directional components had improved model deviance to those which combined components into a single time trace magnitude. Our brain model can be used in future work to rapidly approximate the peak strain resulting from mild to moderate head impacts and to quickly assess brain injury risk.

