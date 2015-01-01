Abstract

Was 2019 a landmark in the development of women's rights in science and healthcare? In February 2019, The Lancet published a much needed issue on gender inequity in society and science. Strikingly, the issue illustrates that a dedicated focus on the promotion of gender equity is a possible strategy for change, “because its impact has wide-ranging benefits…for everyone”. 1 This is a strong political statement based on global data. Should gender equity be implemented through concrete, precise, gradual rules according to a predetermined schedule? Is this still necessary, given the progress that has been made during the past decades? Or is gender equity just one of those many subjects that seem to go beyond the possibility of individual action and therefore just trigger vague feelings of guilt that will be driven away with rationalisation, or worse, dismissed?

Language: en