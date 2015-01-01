Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Household cleaning products and cosmetics are necessary for daily life and widely used by the population. However, their use may not be risk-free, especially when they are not used or stored as recommended. It is important to characterize exposures, as this is useful for developing stra tegies to reduce morbidity, mortality, and health costs associated, especially in the child population.



OBJECTIVE: To describe reports associated with household cleaning products and cosmetics exposure in patients under the age of 12, reported to the Poison Information Center of the Catholic University of Chile (CITUC). PATIENTS AND METHOD: Descriptive cross-sectional study of phone calls to CITUC during 2016. The analyzed variables were age, sex, product, caller, caller and incident location, ex posure circumstances, exposure route(s), symptoms, and severity from manual records and from the WHO's electronic record software 'INTOX Data Management System'.



RESULTS: 3,415 cases met the inclusion criteria. Children under the age of five represented 91% of the exposures, and 58.5% were male. 99.4% were accidental exposures, and 98.6% occurred at home. Family members (57%) and health personnel (42%) made the calls. 68.3% of the patients had no symptoms after exposure. The four products with the highest incidence were household bleach (27.6%), floor cleaners and polishers (13.1%), dish soap (7.9%), and perfume/cologne (5.8%). The main exposure route was by ingestion (89.4%).



CONCLUSIONS: Household cleaning products and cosmetics are common causes of exposures especially in children under the age of five. Although these products have a low morbidity and mortality rate, it is important to educate the population to prevent possible poisonings in the child population.

Language: es