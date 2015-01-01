Abstract

BACKGROUND: A decrease in functional capacity due to ageing is one of the main risk factors for falls in older people.



AIM: To investigate factors associated with falls in Chilean older adults. MATERIAL AND METHODS: We analyzed the self-reports of falls of 1,334 people aged ≥ 60 years who answered the National Health Survey 2009-2010. Falls during the last 12 months were recorded. Lifestyle, socio-demographic and health status were analyzed. A Poisson regression with robust variance estimates was performed to identify factors associated with falls.



RESULTS: Falls during the preceding year were reported by 37% of respondents (95% confidence intervals (CI): 32-42]. Fall frequency was higher in women (Prevalence ratio (PR):1.30 [95% CI:1.11; 1.53], p < 0.01) and those aged ≥ 75 years (PR:1.29 [95% CI:1.04; 1.61], p = 0.02). Hearing impairment (PR: 1.31 [95% CI: 1.07; 1.61], p < 0.01), impaired vision (PR:1.46 [95% CI:1.20; 1.77], p < 0.01), low self-reported wellbeing (PR: 1.41 [95% CI: 1.03; 1.94], p = 0.03) and disability (PR: 1.54 [95% CI:1.32; 1.79], p < 0.01) were associated with falls. However, multimorbidity (having ≥ 3 diseases) was negatively associated with falls (PR: 0.79 [95% CI: 0.63; 0.99], p = 0.04).



CONCLUSIONS: Among older people, female sex, being aged > 75 years and having disability, hearing or vision impairment are risk factors for falls.

Language: es