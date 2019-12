Abstract

INTRODUCTION: This study aimed to document injuries caused by fish among professional fishermen in the Western Brazilian Amazon.



METHODS: We undertook a descriptive, retrospective study, involving 51 professional fishermen, to determine clinical, epidemiological, and therapeutic aspects of their injuries.



RESULTS: Among 51 fishermen interviewed, most injuries were due to mandi (Pimelodus spp.), and the hands were the most injured region, resulting in pain and bleeding in all cases.



CONCLUSIONS: Our study findings confirm the morbidity of fish-related injuries, and reaffirm the need for relevant information regarding prevention and injury management.

Language: en