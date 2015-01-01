Abstract

Road traffic accidents are the main cause of traumatic aortic ruptures, mostly in combination with other severe injuries. The pre-hospital mortality rate is high. Suspected aortic trauma, following a high traumatic aortic injury score, is an indication for computer tomography. Injuries are triaged and the treatment priority of the aortic trauma is ascertained based on the severity of the aortic and concomitant injuries and the condition of the patient. Until definitive treatment of the aortic lesion is completed, the blood pressure of the patient must be kept low. Grade I and II lesions can be managed under strict monitoring with initial conservative treatment in individual cases. Grade III (contained perforation) and grade IV (open rupture) lesions need surgical or interventional treatment as swiftly as possible. In selected cases, a delayed treatment can also be advantageous.The endovascular stent graft therapy has established itself as the preferred form of treatment.

Language: de