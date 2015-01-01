SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Akhter S, Rutherford S, Chu C. Womens Health (Lond. Engl.) 2019; 15: e1745506519891302.

School of Medicine and Centre for Environment and Population Health, Griffith University, Brisbane, QLD, Australia.

10.1177/1745506519891302

31856698

INTRODUCTION: Despite the improved safety of the ready-made garment industry in Bangladesh since 2013, other workplace health and safety issues in the ready-made garment industry continue, especially violence towards female workers. This article examines this violence as well as the social norms and attitudes of key stakeholders underpinning it.

METHODS: Data were collected in four ready-made garment factories in Bangladesh through in-depth interviews, focus group discussions with female workers and key-informant interviews with different stakeholders, along with factory observations.

RESULTS: Findings were analysed thematically. Female workers described personal experience of violence in the workplace: physical and verbal abuse, constant pressure, other personal restrictions and withholding of pay. They did not make complaints for fear of losing their jobs. Supervisors characterized the women as 'disobedient,' 'uncooperative' and 'unwilling' to work and viewed their behaviour as acceptable. Other stakeholders ignored these problems.

CONCLUSION: Finally, this study suggests how the findings encourage action to prevent violence in the workplace in order to address the emerging occupational health problems in Bangladesh.


Bangladesh; qualitative research; ready-made garment industry; thematic analysis; workplace violence

