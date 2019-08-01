|
Citation
|
Cook WK, Kerr WC, Karriker-Jaffe KJ, Li L, Lui CK, Greenfield TK. Am. J. Prev. Med. 2020; 58(1): e21-e29.
|
Affiliation
|
Public Health Institute, Alcohol Research Group, Emeryville, California.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
31862106
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Alcohol misuse, cigarette smoking, poor diet, and physical inactivity, known as the "big four" contributors to chronic conditions and mortality, typically co-occur or cluster together, with their synergistic effect more detrimental to health than their cumulative individual effects. Little research has been reported on race/ethnicity-specific analyses of the clustering of these behaviors in the U.S. This study identified clustered risk behaviors among whites, blacks, and Hispanics and examined whether unhealthy clusters were associated with lower SES (assessed by education level and family income) and poor health status.
Language: en