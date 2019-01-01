|
Citation
Helmich I, Nussbaum N, Lausberg H. Behav. Brain Res. 2019; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
Department of Neurology, Psychosomatic Medicine and Psychiatry, Institute of Health Promotion and Clinical Movement Science, German Sport University (GSU) Cologne, Am Sportpark Müngersdorf 6, 50933 Cologne, Germany. Electronic address: h.lausberg@dshs-koeln.de.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2019, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
31862468
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Observations of hyperactive (/restless, agitated) behaviour as a consequence of mild traumatic brain injuries (mTBI) in sports are inconclusive as reduced or slowed movement behaviour is also commonly described post-concussion. This might be grounded in the fact that the movement behaviour of athletes has not been systematically investigated during standardized settings and with objective methods of nonverbal movement analysis. Thus, we investigate whether symptoms after mTBI in sports are characterized by a hyper- or hypoactive movement behaviour experimentally.
Language: en
Keywords
Nonverbal movement behaviour; Sport-Related Concussions (SRC); hand movement activity; hand rest positions; mild Traumatic Brain Injury (mTBI)