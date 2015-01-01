|
Citation
Wachholz F, Tiribello F, Promsri A, Federolf P. Brain Sci. 2019; 10(1): e1001001.
Affiliation
Department of Sport Science, University of Innsbruck, Innsbruck 6020, Austria.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2019, Switzerland Molecular Diversity Preservation International (MDPI) AG)
DOI
PMID
31861521
Abstract
Dual-tasking charges the sensorimotor system with performing two tasks simultaneously. Center of pressure (COP) analysis reveals the postural control that is altered during dual-tasking, but may not reveal the underlying neural mechanisms. In the current study, we hypothesized that the minimal intervention principle (MIP) provides a concept by which dual-tasking effects on the organization and prioritization of postural control can be predicted. Postural movements of 23 adolescents (age 12.7 ± 1.3; 8 females) and 15 adults (26.9 ± 2.3) were measured in a bipedal stance with eyes open, eyes closed and eyes open while performing a dual-task using a force plate and 39 reflective markers. COP data was analyzed by calculating the mean velocity, standard deviation and amplitude of displacement. Kinematic data was examined by performing a principal component analysis (PCA) and extracting postural movement components. Two variables were determined to investigate changes in amplitude (aVark) and in control (Nk) of the principal movement components.
Language: en
Keywords
adolescents and adults; attentional focus; automatization; minimal intervention principle; motor control; optimal feedback control; postural control; principal component analysis