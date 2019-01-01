|
Citation
He AS, Padyab M, Sedivy JA, Lundgren L. Child Abuse Negl. 2019; 101: e104316.
Affiliation
Graduate School of Social Work, University of Denver, Denver, CO, USA; Department of Social Work, Umeå University, SE-901 87 Umeå, Sweden.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2019, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
31862510
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Sweden has a high percentage of foreign-born residents (18.5 %) and one of the highest overdose death rates in Europe. For immigrant parents with risky substance use (RSU), risk factors associated with immigration status (e.g., economic strain and psychological stress) potentially heightening the risk of involvement with the child welfare system (CWS). Using Swedish registry national data, this study explored the relationship between immigration-country of birth status, psychosocial risk factors, and child compulsory care for parents with RSU.
Keywords
Addiction Severity Index; Child compulsory care; Child welfare; Immigration status; Swedish social care services