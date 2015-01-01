Abstract

Traumatic brain injury is the leading cause of morbidity and mortality worldwide, with the incidence of post-traumatic epilepsy increasing with the severity of the head injury. Post-traumatic epilepsy (PTE) is defined as a recurrent seizure disorder secondary to trauma to the brain and has been described as one of the most devastating complications associated with TBI (Traumatic Brain Injury). The goal of this review is to characterize current animal models of PTE and provide succinct protocols for the development of each of the currently available animal models. The development of translational and effective animal models for post-traumatic epilepsy is critical in both elucidating the underlying pathophysiology associated with PTE and providing efficacious clinical breakthroughs in the management of PTE.

