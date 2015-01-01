SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Keith KA, Huang JH. Diagnostics (Basel) 2020; 10(1): e10010004.

Department of Surgery, Texas A&M University Health Science Center, College of Medicine, Temple, TX 76504, USA.

(Copyright © 2020, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

10.3390/diagnostics10010004

31861595

Traumatic brain injury is the leading cause of morbidity and mortality worldwide, with the incidence of post-traumatic epilepsy increasing with the severity of the head injury. Post-traumatic epilepsy (PTE) is defined as a recurrent seizure disorder secondary to trauma to the brain and has been described as one of the most devastating complications associated with TBI (Traumatic Brain Injury). The goal of this review is to characterize current animal models of PTE and provide succinct protocols for the development of each of the currently available animal models. The development of translational and effective animal models for post-traumatic epilepsy is critical in both elucidating the underlying pathophysiology associated with PTE and providing efficacious clinical breakthroughs in the management of PTE.


acceleration impact model; animal models; controlled cortical impact model; fluid percussion injury; pediatric traumatic brain injury; penetrating brain injury; post-traumatic epilepsy; traumatic brain injury; weight drop model

